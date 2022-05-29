Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 4:26AM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.