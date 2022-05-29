Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 7:57PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West to northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Reduced visibility in blowing dust and haze.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.