Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 7:57PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West to northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust and haze.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.