Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 9:21PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease overnight.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.