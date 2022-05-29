Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 9:21PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease overnight.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
