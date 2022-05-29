Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 9:21PM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease Monday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

