Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 9:21PM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease Monday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.