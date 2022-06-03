Wind Advisory issued June 3 at 3:47PM PDT until June 5 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility on area roadways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.