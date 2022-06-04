Skip to Content
today at 11:12 PM
Published 3:31 PM

Wind Advisory issued June 4 at 3:31PM PDT until June 5 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility on area
roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

