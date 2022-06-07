Excessive Heat Warning issued June 7 at 1:48PM PDT until June 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some forecast high temperatures around the
region…106 to 110 in Las Vegas, Barstow, and the Morongo
Basin, 101 to 104 in Kingman, and 117 to 121 at Furnace Creek in
Death Valley.
Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
