Heat Advisory issued June 10 at 2:55AM PDT until June 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures of 96 to 103 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible.