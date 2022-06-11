Excessive Heat Warning issued June 11 at 2:24AM PDT until June 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions.
* WHERE…Southern San Bernardino County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities and those consuming alcohol
and/or drugs.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.