Excessive Heat Warning issued June 11 at 3:12PM PDT until June 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT/MST this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities and for those

consuming alcohol and/or drugs. Tree limbs could be blown down

from gusty winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced

visibilities on area roadways possible due to blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.