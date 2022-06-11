Excessive Heat Warning issued June 11 at 7:38PM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116

expected. Low temperatures will mostly be in the 80s,

providing little relief.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.