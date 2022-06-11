Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 2:24AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT/MST this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities and for those consuming
alcohol and/or drugs. Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty
winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities
on area roadways possible due to blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
