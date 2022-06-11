Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
June 12, 2022 3:27 AM
Published 7:54 PM

Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 7:54PM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

