Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 7:54PM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.