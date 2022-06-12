Excessive Heat Warning issued June 12 at 8:49AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of

110 to 115 expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.