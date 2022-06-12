Excessive Heat Warning issued June 12 at 8:49AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 110. For the Wind Advisory,

west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. Peak

gusts around 60 MPH.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 10

PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

create areas of blowing dust, reducing visibility at times.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat

related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be below the major

passes and on the desert slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.