Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 10:43AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected. In the Sierra and the western slopes of the Owens
Valley, wind gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT/MST today.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty winds and a
few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities on area
roadways possible due to blowing dust. Significant cross winds
will be possible for high profile vehicles traveling along
US-395.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.