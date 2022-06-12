Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 10:43AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. In the Sierra and the western slopes of the Owens

Valley, wind gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT/MST today.

* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty winds and a

few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities on area

roadways possible due to blowing dust. Significant cross winds

will be possible for high profile vehicles traveling along

US-395.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.