Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 1:27PM MST until June 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 116. For the Wind
Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. High Heat Risk.
Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to
develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should
be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,
more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or
caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-
colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor
those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small
children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially
the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and
more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult
county officials for more details, which may include guidance for
proper social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early
signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may
include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or
exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,
which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;
decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body
temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;
rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.
Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local
government for updates.
