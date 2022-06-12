Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 2:34AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST today.

* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty

winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities

on area roadways possible due to blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.