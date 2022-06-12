Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 2:34AM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST today.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty
winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities
on area roadways possible due to blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.