Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 7:49PM PDT until June 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. Strongest winds are expected across the Western Las

Vegas Valley downwind of the Spring Mountains.

* WHERE…Far southern Nevada and northern San Bernardino County

in California. This includes the Las Vegas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty winds and a

few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities on area

roadways possible due to blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.