Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 7:49PM PDT until June 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds are expected across the Western Las
Vegas Valley downwind of the Spring Mountains.
* WHERE…Far southern Nevada and northern San Bernardino County
in California. This includes the Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty winds and a
few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities on area
roadways possible due to blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.