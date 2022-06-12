Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 8:18PM PDT until June 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be below the major
passes and on the desert slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
