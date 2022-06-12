Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 8:49AM PDT until June 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 110. For the Wind Advisory,
west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. Peak
gusts around 60 MPH.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 10
PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create areas of blowing dust, reducing visibility at times.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be below the major
passes and on the desert slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
