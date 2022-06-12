Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 8:49AM PDT until June 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County
Mountains from the ridges to the desert foothills
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments