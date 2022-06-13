Wind Advisory issued June 13 at 11:02AM PDT until June 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be along and south of
the crests, and along the south facing slopes near the Cajon
Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
