Wind Advisory issued June 13 at 2:23AM PDT until June 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains,
Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.