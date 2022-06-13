Wind Advisory issued June 13 at 4:47AM PDT until June 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.