Wind Advisory issued June 13 at 4:47AM PDT until June 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up 45 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Locally reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.