Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 12:00PM MST until June 16 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108
to 112 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Arizona and
southeast and southern California.
* WHEN…From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should
be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,
more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or
caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-
colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor
those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small
children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially
the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and
more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult
county officials for more details, which may include guidance for
proper social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early
signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may
include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or
exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,
which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;
decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body
temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;
rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.
Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local
government for updates.