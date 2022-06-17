Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 1:09PM PDT until June 17 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the windiest locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Visibility reduced in blowing dust and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the northern Coachella
Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass and in far southeastern San
Diego near the border with Imperial County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.