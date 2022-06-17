Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 2:39AM PDT until June 17 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the windier locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the northern Coachella

Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass and in far southeastern San

Diego near the border with Imperial County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.