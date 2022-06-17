Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 8:05AM PDT until June 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Mojave Desert of Northern San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Pockets of blowing dust could impact travel on US-395

and Interstate 15.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.