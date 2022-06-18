Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 6:48AM PDT until June 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy bowing dust could reduce visibility
at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
