Flash Flood Warning issued June 22 at 3:20PM PDT until June 22 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 320 PM PDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Gauges reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northwestern Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243
Between Banning And Idyllwild, northwestern Desert Hot Springs,
Whitewater, Cabazon, North Palm Springs and Morongo Indian
Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments