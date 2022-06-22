Flash Flood Warning issued June 22 at 4:39PM PDT until June 22 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 730 PM PDT.
* At 439 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to
1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
This includes the following highways…
CA Route 177 between mile markers 10 and 14…and
between mile markers 4 and 8.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
