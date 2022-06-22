Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 10:47AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 1046 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mount Baldy, or near Wrightwood, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Wrightwood, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And

Wrightwood, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy

2, Pinon Hills, Phelan and Highway 138 between Llano and the San

Bernardino County line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.