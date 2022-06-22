Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 4:03PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 105 and 110.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 22.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.