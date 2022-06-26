Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 1:27PM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 102 to 107 across the Inland Empire.
Temperatures of 95 to 102 for Orange County inland areas, San
Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Orange County inland areas, San Diego County Valleys,
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly cooler on Tuesday becoming more
noticeable on Wednesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, avoid the midday sun if possible, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.