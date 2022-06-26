Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 2:32AM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly cooler on Tuesday becoming more

noticeable on Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, avoid the midday sun if possible, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.