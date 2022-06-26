Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 9:50PM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Maximum temperatures of 102 to 107 across the Inland

Empire. Maximum temperatures of 95 to 102 for Orange County

inland areas, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Orange County inland areas, San Diego County Valleys,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly cooler each day Tuesday and

Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, avoid the midday sun if possible, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.