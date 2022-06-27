Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 1:00PM PDT until June 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside.