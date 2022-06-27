Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 9:43PM PDT until June 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or

spend time outside.