Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 4:37PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 14 miles southwest of Twentynine
Palms, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Key View.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments