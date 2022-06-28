Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 12:42PM PDT until June 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside.