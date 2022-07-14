Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 2:15PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nights will be quite warm with low
temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.