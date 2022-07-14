Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 8:56PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116

expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nights will be quite warm with low

temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s..

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.