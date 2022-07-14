Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:22PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 320 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lucerne Valley, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.