Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 3:22 PM

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:22PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 320 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lucerne Valley, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content