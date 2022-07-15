Excessive Heat Warning issued July 15 at 9:37PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected.

