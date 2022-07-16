Excessive Heat Warning issued July 16 at 9:38PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.