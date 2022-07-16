Skip to Content
July 17, 2022 5:42 AM
Published 9:38 PM

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 16 at 9:38PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

