Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 11:48PM PDT until July 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1147 PM PDT/1147 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Lake Havasu City, moving northwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove

State Park and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.