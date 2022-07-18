Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:34PM PDT until July 18 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 334 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl, Canyon Campground, Newberry
Springs, Nebo Center, Yermo Road, Barstow Road, Fort Irwin Road
and Lenwood.
This includes interstate 15 between mile markers 182 and 202.
This includes interstate 40 between mile markers 1 and 20.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.