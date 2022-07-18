Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:32PM PDT until July 18 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 432 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported flooding on Jasper Road near

Lenwood. Over an inch of rain has fallen so far around

the Daggett area based on radar estimates.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl, Canyon Campground, Newberry

Springs, Nebo Center, Yermo Road, Barstow Road, Fort Irwin Road and

Lenwood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.