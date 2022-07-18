Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:32PM PDT until July 18 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 432 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported flooding on Jasper Road near
Lenwood. Over an inch of rain has fallen so far around
the Daggett area based on radar estimates.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl, Canyon Campground, Newberry
Springs, Nebo Center, Yermo Road, Barstow Road, Fort Irwin Road and
Lenwood.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.