Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 3:13PM PDT until July 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest
of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the
Daggett-
Barstow Airport.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Daggett and Yermo.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.