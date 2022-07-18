Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 3:13 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 3:13PM PDT until July 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest
of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving
northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the
Daggett-

Barstow Airport.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Daggett and Yermo.

This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content